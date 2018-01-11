Why ‘beautiful’ Leeds United proved irresistible to Laurens De Bock

LEFT-BACK Laurens De Bock said he had joined a “beautiful club” with “beautiful fans” after Leeds United confirmed the arrival of the defender from Club Brugge on a four-and-a half-year deal.

De Bock was confirmed as United’s third signing of the January transfer window this morning with the 25-year-old moving to the Whites for an undisclosed fee in the region of £1.5m.

BEAUTIFUL LEEDS: New full-back signing Laurens De Bock. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

The former Belgium under-21s ace will wear the no 12 shirt at United and the defender could make his Whites debut in Saturday’s Championship clash at Ipswich Town.

De Bock has been called up to the senior Belgium squad on several occasions though the new Whites recruit is still awaiting his first cap.

“I am very happy to be here and it feels like the next step in my career,” De Bock told LUTV.

“I’m looking forward to playing for this beautiful club with the beautiful fans with the stadium and the atmosphere and everything. I’m really looking forward to it.”

The defender also revealed that United were highly recommended to him by former players to have featured in England.

“I have heard a lot about Leeds United,” he added. “To every player who played in England I asked a few questions and everybody said the same – that it’s a beautiful club.

“I also know when I was younger they were playing in the Premier League and everybody has the same beautiful words about Leeds.”