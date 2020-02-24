Why Ben White says Leeds United are not concerned with promotion threat from rivals

LEEDS UNITED’S only focus is to keep their heads, even if all around are losing theirs, insists defender Ben White.

The Whites sit five points clear of third place in the Championship ahead of trips to Middlesbrough and Hull City, on Wednesday night and Saturday afternoon, respectively.

Leeds were cruising in the top two before the New Year and sat top of the table, nine points ahead of the chasing pack on December 31. But a run of one win in seven brought that healthy advantage down to just goal difference after defeat at Nottingham Forest two weeks ago.

However, United are now unbeaten in three games and Saturday’s home victory over Reading was made all the sweeter after Brentford, Fulham and Nottingham Forest all dropped points.

On-loan Brighton man White does not want to worry about the fortunes of the teams trying to catch up with Leeds.

“We are all focused on ourselves, we are looking to get our points up and not worry about anyone else,” insisted White.

“Each week we are trying to get the three points and that’s what we will look to continue to do.

“I think we have had some results where we have played really well and we haven’t got the points that we needed.

“In some games, it was scrappy and we didn’t play our best football but we got the three points.

“The results are going our way at the moment so everyone probably thinks we are doing really well but there’s more to be done.”

Middlesbrough have not won in eight Championship fixtures and sit precariously above the relegation places. Hull have also dropped eight places since they last enjoyed a league win, a 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at the end of December.

“It’s going to be tough if they are down there,” said White looking ahead to the fixtures against two of the division’s out-of-form teams.

“No game is easy in the Championship and we are going to go there and look for the three points.

“When we were in that blip we were the same as we are now so nothing changes, we are just focused on our next game.”

White played over half of Saturday’s victory in defensive midfield after Kalvin Phillips was forced off in the latter stages of the first half with a leg injury.

The 24-year-old had looked in some discomfort after receiving treatment and was substituted a few minutes later.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa is waiting to discover the extent of the injury to Phillips but the midfielder took to social media on Saturday night to reveal he had only suffered a dead calf.

“It was quite a few months ago when I started doing it in training and I enjoy it,” said White of playing in the deeper midfield role.

“It’s tougher but it’s something that I am trying to work on.

“In preparation and during training we always have a back-up plan with positions.

“In training I do some stuff in midfield and we all rotate so we all know our jobs when it comes to it. It’s not easy but it makes it easier.

“Obviously it’s not nice to see Kalvin go off because he has such a big part to play in the games but I think we all adapted well and we did good.”

White has spent time on loan at Peterborough Untied and Newport County in recent seasons but admits he couldn’t think of a “better team” to earn promotion with as Leeds put themselves firmly in the driving seat with Saturday’s triumph.

“To go up; it would be unbelievable,” he added.

“I don’t think there would be a better team to do it with to be honest with you.

“It would mean the world.”

Pablo Hernandez’s quick feet unlocked the Reading defence just before the hour after some intricate build-up play from Mateusz Klich and Helder Costa at a sold-out Elland Road.

Leeds have been undone by their profligacy in front of goal on numerous occasions this season but Kiko Casilla made sure the points stayed with Leeds after saving a late attempt from Liam Moore in the final minute of stoppage time.

On Hernandez’s contribution, White said: “You never know what he’s going to do and it’s nice to have a player like that, that you don’t know if he is going to just pass it off or do something exceptional like he does.”

He continued: “I’d win 1-0 every week, I wouldn’t mind. Obviously we had quite a few chances but we scored one and they didn’t.

“It was frustrating, obviously, that we didn’t score for an hour or so but I was confident that we were going to and the main thing was we kept the clean sheet.

“They only had one chance in the game and it came in the ‘93rd minute’ so it was lucky that Kiko was on his toes.”

Leeds United: Casilla; Ayling, White, Cooper, Dallas; Phillips (Alioski 37); Klich, Harrison, Costa, Hernandez (Shackleton 85); Bamford. Unused substitutes: Meslier, Casey, Douglas, Roberts, Augustin.

Reading: Rafael; Yiadom, Moore, Morrison, Richards; Pele, Rinomhota; Swift (Adam 75), Olise, Meite; Puscas. Unused substitutes: Walker, Obita, Baldock, Araruna, Osho, Blackett.

Referee: J Gillett (Australia).