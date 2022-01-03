Why Leeds United will be without Tyler Roberts and Diego Llorente for Premier League trip to West Ham United - as suspenion fears ease for Raphinha, Liam Cooper and Rodrigo

The pair picked up their fifth yellow cards of the league season on Sunday in the win over Burnley, meaning they miss Leeds' next game in the competition as any player who is given five bookings during their side's first 19 Premier League matches, will serve a one-match ban in the same competition.

Yellow cards are not carried over to domestic cup competitions meaning that when the Whites travel to the Hammers this weekend in the FA Cup both Roberts - barring a potential calf problem - and Llorente will be available.

The rule is different for red cards, with dismissals carried across all domestic competitions.

Roberts and Llorente were one game away from having their disciplinary record wiped clean as the rule on yellow cards being rescinded applies to matches played by the club and not the individual player.

It hands yet another selection issue to Marcelo Bielsa who has struggled with injuries within his squad for much of the season.

Prior to Sunday's win over Burnley, Llorente and Roberts were two of six players on four yellow cards with Jamie Shackleton, Liam Cooper and Rodrigo and Raphinha all previously walking a disciplinary tightrope.

The former trio did not feature against Burnley while Raphinha came through the game without a booking. Roberts was booked in the first half for a foul on Matt Lowton while Llorente was shown a yellow card for bringing down Maxwel Cornet.

The Burnley summer signing scored from the free-kick but it proved a consolation in the end as goals from Stuart Dallas and Dan James sealed victory for Leeds, who took a first-half lead through Jack Harrison.

