Will Leeds United's Raphinha miss any more games this season because of international duty with Brazil?

The Whites slumped to a 1-0 defeat at St Mary's Stadium, with Raphinha among a host of first-choice players unavailable after Brazil's fixture against Uruguay was played in the early hours of Friday morning.

The winger earned his first three caps for Brazil during October's international games and finished his time with the national side with two goals and two assists as the Seleção remained top of the South American World Cup qualifying table.

Leeds are back in action on Saturday against Wolves with nothing currently preventing Raphinha from being named in Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Many United fans will be wondering if Raphinha's rise to a fan favourite in his home country will see him miss more games for Leeds but the possibility that the South American international schedule clashes with the Premier League in the same manner this campaign is unlikely.

Brazil have seven more qualifying fixtures ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

They are set to face Colombia and Argentina next month with those games scheduled for November 11 and 16. Leeds' last game before the international break is against Leicester City on November 7 before they return to action on November 21 at Tottenham Hotspur.

