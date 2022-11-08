Wolves injury news: Summer signing could feature against Leeds United but six players missing for Carabao Cup clash

The Premier League rivals meet at Molineux in the penultimate outing before top-flight domestic action is put on hold for the World Cup in Qatar. Nunes, a £42m summer signing from Sporting Lisbon, missed last weekend’s defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion with a shoulder problem.

However, Wolves hope that he will be able to make a swift return against Leeds. Davis said: “He was 50/50 in the week but he’s still getting pain in his shoulder so we didn’t want to risk him. I’m hoping he will be fit for either Wednesday or Saturday.”

Diego Costa and Nelson Semedo are both suspended after the pair picked up red cards in recent outings. Costa will serve the second of a three-game ban following a headbutt on Brentford’s Ben Mee at the end of October while Semedo was sent off deep into first-half stoppage time against Brighton.

Chiquinho, Raul Jimenez, Sasa Kalajdzic and Pedro Neto are all out, with the quartet expected to be sidelined until after the World Cup.