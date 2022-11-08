Wolves v Leeds United: Jesse Marsch mulls over several selection posers

Wednesday night's cup trip to Molineux may take secondary concern to the priority business of league points - with United keen to sign off for the World Cup break on a psychological high at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday - but Jesse Marsch is wise to the notion of momentum-building.

Marsch said: "We're just looking for consistency, it makes life easier as a manager instead of living on the edge and in motion.

"But we're all searching for that and we're all hunting that in a big way and I just want to see it manifest itself more and more every day.”

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

With a turnaround of less than 72 hours ahead of the weekend Premier League trip to the capital, the United head coach is expected to make a raft of changes with the likes of Joe Gelhardt, Mateusz Klich, Diego Llorente, Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo likely to be handed extended game time.

The American's most intriguing call revolves whether he starts with Wilfried Gnonto or Sam Greenwood – after their game-changing cameos against Bournemouth - or puts their promotion on pause until the weekend.

Whatever he decides, Marsch is likely to be pragmatic in his starting selection, having made nine changes ahead of the previous round's game against Barnsley, when he stacked his bench with senior players.

Marsch could also hand opportunities to emerging players such as Mateo Joseph, Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins - who weren't involved for the under-21s on Monday.

Last six games: Wolves LWLLDL; Leeds LLLLWW.

Referee: A Marriner (West Midlands).