Yorkshire clubs busy as transfer window closes

Transfer deadline day can be a bit of a damp squib, but the final day of trading in the 2019-20 football season was a busy one for the Yorkshire clubs.

That was bad news for Hull City, whose coach Grant McCann went into the final week hoping to keep his squad in tact.

They were forced back into the market when Kamil Grosicki left for West Bromwich Albion and fellow winger Jarrod Bowen was given permission to speak to West Ham United. They have scored two thirds of Hull’s league goals this season.

The Tigers ended New Year’s Day a point outside the play-offs but are now eight adrift in 15th.

At the time of going to press, Bowen was still in talks over a move to West Ham. The Hammers offered £25m for Bowen, who has 17 goals in all competitions this season.

McCann’s response was a familiar one, turning to a player he knows well. Marcus Maddison joined on loan for the remaining five months of his Peterborough United contract after 62 goals and 86 assists at London Road.

The window was more positive for Sheffield United, who added quantity and quality with five signings.

Striker Richairo Zivkovic and defender Panagiotsis Retsos yesterday joined on loan until the end of the season, but immediately there was talk about both staying longer. Wilder rarely shops abroad but in other respects the pair are classic signings of his, in that they have points to prove.

Zivkovic never fulfilled his early promise at Ajax, and moved to China to kick-start his career with 15 goals in 25 matches. Retsos captained Olympiacos to the title aged 18 but has been held back by injuries. At 23 and 21, they have time on their side.

Middlesbrough have signed troubled, but talented, playmaker Ravel Morrison on loan from the Blades until the summer, when he becomes a free agent.

Morrison is regarded as one of the most talented players to come out of Manchester United’s academy, but only played 12 Premier League minutes for the Blades after joining in the summer. If manager Jonathan Woodgate can get anywhere close to unlocking his potential, Boro will instantly become more potent.

Woodgate has also strengthened at the back and Cameroon’s Harold Moukoudi promises to bring power and composure on loan from St-Etienne.

League Two Rotherham United gave their League One promotion push an extra kick by loaning Josh Koroma from Huddersfield Town. They were also finally able to land long-term target Curtis Tilt, from Blackpool. Julien Lamy left on loan for Wimbledon, while Matty Palmer’s contract was cancelled by “mutual consent” after a loan at Bradford City.

Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield turned to familiar faces to paper over cracks.

This month the Owls lost top-scorer Steve Fletcher until March through injury, and they left it very late to sign Connor Wickham a third time. In 2013-14 Wickham scored eight goals in 11 loan appearances to keep Wednesday in the Championship, having also had a temporary spell there the previous season. This time his job will be getting them out of it after arriving from Crystal Palace.

Hull legend Dean Windass’s son Josh was due to follow from Wigan Athletic.

Having lost on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Kamil Grabara for a month due to a bleed on the brain, Huddersfield turned to Everton for his replacement, re-signing Jonas Lossl on loan. Striker Kieran Phillips also returned from Everton, but more with an eye to the future.

Danny Cowley, the most ambitious Yorkshire manager in revamping his squad, loaned out Florent Hadergjonaj.

Bradford City lost three strikers in January’s final week, with Aramide Oteh’s season-long loan from Queens Park Rangers cancelled last night, and signed Lee Novak to fill the gap.

Darren Moore has shown an eye for young talent at Doncaster Rovers, and yesterday loaned 18-year-old midfielder Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa and 21-year-old winger Jason Lokilo from Palace.

Leeds United completed their business on Monday and while Barnsley made signings, a squad in need of experience added two youngsters. Midfielder Ethan Erhahon was loaned from St Mirren and defender Ali Omar signed a short-term deal after impressing on trial with the Under-23s.