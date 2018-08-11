Yorkshire Football: Latest from Huddersfield, Owls v Hull, Bradford v Barnsley, Blades, Leeds, Millers, Doncaster, Boro

Huddersfield Town kick-off their Premier League game today with the visit of Chelsea - and The Yorkshire Post have the latest from the county's football clubs.
Premier League
Huddersfield Town v Chelsea
Championship
Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City
QPR v Sheffield United
Rotherham United v Ipswich
Middlesbrough v Birmingham
Derby v Leeds United
League One
Bradford City v Barnsley
Doncaster Rovers v Wycombe
National League
FC Halifax Town v Maidstone
Bromley v Harrogate Town
National League North
Guiseley v Telford
Leamington v Bradford Park Avenue
York City v Alfreton