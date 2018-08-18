Yorkshire Football Live: Full-time scores from Leeds v Millers Blades, Hull, Barnsley, Doncaster, Bradford

The game of the day was at Elland Road as Leeds United beat Rotherham United in a Yorkshire derby in the Championship.

Championship

Bristol City 0-2 Middlesbrough

Hull City 0-1 Blackburn

Leeds United 2-0 Rotherham United

Sheffield United 2-1 Norwich

League One

Barnsley 0-0 AFC Wimbledon

Burton 1-0 Doncaster Rovers

Southend 2-0 Bradford City

National League

Aldershot 0-2 Harrogate Town

FC Halifax Town 2-1 Dagenham & Redbridge

National League North

Bradford Park Avenue 1-1 Stockport County

Leamington 2-2 Guiseley

York City 1-1 Curzon Ashton