Yorkshire Football Live: Leeds v Millers Blades, Hull, Barnsley, Doncaster, Bradford

The game of the day is at Elland Road as Leeds United face Rotherham United in a Yorkshire derby in the Championship.
Championship
Bristol City v Middlesbrough
Hull City v Blackburn
Leeds United v Rotherham United
Sheffield United v Norwich
League One
Barnsley v AFC Wimbledon
Burton v Doncaster Rovers
Southend v Bradford City
National League
Aldershot v Harrogate Town
FC Halifax Town v Dagenham & Redbridge
National League North
Bradford Park Avenue v Stockport County
Leamington v Guiseley
York City v Curzon Ashton