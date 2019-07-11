Yorkshire round-up: Leeds United defender exits, Doncaster Rovers set for new face

LEEDS United full-back Tyler Denton has joined League Two side Stevenage for an undisclosed fee.

The Dewsbury-born academy product, 23, made three senior appearances for the club, having spent the last two seasons on loan at Port Vale and Peterborough United.

Denton, who had been on the books of Leeds since the age of six, said: “The manager really sold the club to me when we met a few weeks ago and I felt this move was what is needed for me at this stage of my career.”

Doncaster Rovers are poised to announce their first signing of the Darren Moore era later today.

The unnamed player, who will arrive on loan, trained with Rovers as Moore took charge of his first training session at Cantley Park following his arrival as manager on a rolling one-year contract.

Rovers are in the market for a number of players as they aim to boost their numbers for the start of the new League One season.

Bradford City have announced a major new partnership with Utilita Energy – with Valley Parade now to be officially known as the Utilita Energy Stadium.

One of the UK’s leading energy providers, Utilita have signed a substantial three-year contract, which will see the firm power the stadium until at least the end of the 2021-22 season.

Utilita boast the likes of Premier League sides Aston Villa and Sheffield United among their portfolio along with City’s near-neighbours Leeds.