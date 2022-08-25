Leeds United's early-season promise matched by good prospects for Sheffield United and Hull City - Football Talk
THE go-to football show that covers all 11 of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.
On this week’s show, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss Leeds United’s impressive win over Chelsea before delving into the Championship and looking at the early-season concerns for Huddersfield Town, last season play-off finalists, this season sat in the bottom three.
Fellow strugglers Middlesbrough also have early-season issues, while Rotherham United have made a promising return to the second tier, sitting unbeaten after four games. Shefffield United and Hull City, meanwhile, can be pleased with their respective starts to the season, the Blades sitting top of the pile while the Tigers are comfortable in the top six.
In League One, the panel also mull over the starts made by Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley.
Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.