Two player votes apiece also for Leeds United and Sheffield United.

Here's our latest line-up in a 3-4-3 formation.

Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier (Leeds United)

Barry Bannan celebrates his goal for Sheffield Wednesday against Burton Albion on Saturday (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only one contender really as the fabulous Frenchman did his bit to help Leeds secure a historic victory at Anfield to relieve the pressure on Jesse Marsch.

Defence: Jordan Williams (Barnsley)

Stood out from the crowd on a day when the Reds found their shooting boots again to secure an important three points against Forest Green.

Michal Helik (Huddersfield Town)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Williams of Barnsley and Crysencio Summerville of Leeds. One of these is in our Team of the Week. Which one? (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

A titan at the back and got his head to everything to help Town register a crucial victory over Millwall.

Coming along nicely. Showed his versatility on the left and right - when Ollie Turton was injured - and has grasped his first-team opportunity with both hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfield: Tyler Adams (Leeds United)

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier was man of the match at Liverpool (Picture: PA)

Showed a ferocious work ethic and tenacity - exactly what Leeds require in their current position. They were rewarded with an outstanding result on the red side of Merseyside.

David Kasumu (Huddersfield Town)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Governed the midfield and was a hive of competitiveness and industry as Town delivered their best performance of the season with the ex-MK Dons man at the heart of it.

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie makes it into our Team of the Week for his goal at West Brom (Picture: PA)

The old songs are the best and Bannan purred against Burton. Showed a fine opener and won a penalty and then provided an assist for an encore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison Biggins (Doncaster Rovers)

Continued his strong recent form and was the match-winner against Gillingham, arriving right on cue to head home. Had earlier hit the bat with a drive.

Forwards: Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough)

Comfortably Boro's best player on Michael Carrick's bow at Preston. Found the net and linked play expertly just behind Rodrigo Muniz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie McBurnie (Sheffield United)

Heart, desire, aerial ability and a goal threat. Took his season's tally to seven and produced another commanding performance.

Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United)

Conjured moments of class and continued to look the part alongside McBurnie. Found the net once more - one of the division's class acts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager/head coach: Jesse Marsch (Leeds United)