Leeds United's predicted Championship finish compared to Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Hull City, Rotherham United and Sunderland

The 2023/24 season is fast approaching and predictions are being made for how the Championship campaign will play out.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 16:04 BST

With the likes of Leeds United, Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday added to the mix, this season looks set to be just as fascinating as the second tier usually proves to be.

A supercomputer via BonusCodeBets has predicted what the Championship table will look like at the end of next season by formulating a range of outright odds markets. Here is how it thinks the table will look.

Here is what the supercomputer has predicted the final Championship table will look like. Data is correct as of June 22, 2023.

1. Predicted table

Here is what the supercomputer has predicted the final Championship table will look like. Data is correct as of June 22, 2023. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Relegation odds: 6/4

2. 24. Plymouth Argyle

Relegation odds: 6/4 Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Relegation odds: 15/8

3. 23. Rotherham United

Relegation odds: 15/8 Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Relegation odds: 3/1

4. 22. Birmingham City

Relegation odds: 3/1 Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

