Leon Wobschall – Why being Championship leaders on Bonfire Night can eventually prove a blast for fans

REMEMBER, remember the fifth of November. Gunpowder, treason and plot ...

For supporters of a number of aspiring Championship clubs since the Millennium, it has proved a fateful one - but for far less sinister reasons.

The firework displays of Guy Fawkes Night may ultimately fade, but pyrotechnics and explosions of joy have followed in the Spring for the vast majority of sides who have topped the second-tier table on November 5.

Prior to this season, the last seven sides who have been in pole position on the above date have all gone on to be promoted.

Four have gone on to lift title silverware at the end of the campaign, including the sides who have led the way on the previous two Bonfire Night’s in 2017 and 2016 - in Wolves and Newcastle United.

It should provide comfort for followers of Leeds United as they tuck into their Parkin and toffee apples this evening.

GOING UP? Leeds United, seen celebrating their winning goal at Wigan on Sunday are the current Championship leaders on Bonfire Night. Picture by Simon Hulme

All told, only one team who has been in first place on November 5 has not gone onto be promoted over the past decade.

Cardiff City were the unfortunate ones in 2010-11 - they went on to lose in the play-offs.