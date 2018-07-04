Leon Wobschall: Why three is the magic number once again for England

IT REMAINS to be seen whether England achieve something truly epic in Russia, but one thing is surely incontrovertible.

Namely that England’s made-in-Yorkshire back three of Harry Maguire, John Stones and Kyle Walker possesses a reassuring look of permanence about it.

It is one that, given a fair wind, should serve England well during the next couple of tournaments to come.

Undeniably, Tuesday evening’s memorable events against Colombia at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium represented a lightbulb moment when England’s boys became men after collectively shedding the heavy psychological baggage of their predecessors in Three Lions’ jerseys.

Plaudits have been rightfully shared following a cathartic penalty shoot-out triumph which helped exorcise so many ghosts which had stuck around from previous tournaments.

But, as well as those penalty shoot-out heroies, the defensive trio already mentioned are also worthy of particular praise.

England's John Stones and Kyle Walker celebrate their side beating Colombia at the Spartak Stadium. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

More especially so given the not inconsequential fact that these particular Yorkshiremen were lining up alongside each other from the start of a senior international for just the fourth time in their burgeoning careers.

Walker and Stones are relatively acclimatised to the big stage given their place in Manchester City’s defence. After all, their names feature in the top five list of the most expensive defenders of all time with their combined fees coming to an eye-watering figure of around £100m.

For Leicester City defender Maguire, however, one momentous night in the Russian capital is also likely to prove life-changing too.

The sight of Premier League – and quite likely continental – giants hastily beating a path to the East Midlands is likely to be as inevitable as night following day once the 25-year-old’s World Cup commitments are completed.

His defensive aptitude, allied to the effortless way in which he has strode out from the back during England’s time in Russia and looked so composed on the ball, are the sort of enlightened skills which would not look out of place at the sharp end of the Champions League – a place where the former Hull City and Sheffield United player is surely now destined for – and deservedly so.

History was unmistakably in the Muscovite air on Tuesday and not just when time was called after 120 minutes and England’s fans contemplated heading to the gallows once again for a dreaded penalty shoot-out.

The sight of England playing out from the back and showing maturity, resolve and cohesiveness in equal measure drew an irresistible rewind to that feted summer of 1990 – and, to a degree, 1998 also.

In Italy 28 years ago, England’s revered ‘three’ consisted of a traditional stopper in Terry Butcher, a pace merchant in Des Walker and a ball-playing libero in Mark Wright.

Eight years on from that and two 23-year-old’s in Gary Neville and Sol Campbell stood either side of a mighty defensive oak and leader in Tony Adams and there was similar chemistry on the fields of France, albeit for an all-too-brief spell.

Putting his own defensive slant on proceedings, Gareth Southgate has been even more bold in his deployment.

Despite picking another senior defensive man in the mould of Butcher and Adams in Gary Cahill for the latest World Cup adventure, Southgate’s wisdom in picking the more expansive trio of Maguire, Stones and Walker has paid off handsomely thus far.

The England manager can be secure in the knowledge that Cahill represents a safe back-up option to call upon too.

Those who know their tournament history will also point to the previous successes enjoyed by other nations in terms of employing a three-man central defence, with there being several striking examples.

It is something you expect the studious Southgate to be aware of. He does not seem to miss too much these days.

Many with long memories will recall that the triumph of West Germany, England’s conquerors in 1990, was forged upon a sturdy back three consisting of Juergen Kohler, Klaus Augenthaler and Guido Buchwald. The unified German side of 1996 then broke English hearts again six years later when Matthias Sammer, Thomas Helmer and Markus Babbel formed a impenetrable barrier in a similar defensive axis.

Their prowess in possession, admirably led by the classy Sammer, was pronounced.

For the first time in a number of years, it is perhaps now the Germans who are now making some envious glances towards their English counterparts on the football field. If that is not a sure-fire sign of respect, then nothing is.