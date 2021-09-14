Lincoln City v Rotherham United: Paul warne hopes Millers learn lessons of Fleetwood loss

It happened on no less than six occasions in a season that was ultimately curtailed by two months and was all power to the mindset of Paul Warne’s class of that successful campaign.

The Millers chief, whose side surprisingly lost 4-2 at home to Fleetwood on Saturday, is conscious of the need for a repeat if his side are to clinch a third successive quick-fire return to League One under his watch.

He is also wise to the notion that United are also viewed as a bit of a scalp at this level.

Quick response: Millers manager Paul Warne. Picture Tony Johnson

Warne said: “We try not to get too down after defeats as they are going to happen. If you said to me now you are going to lose nine games over the course of a season and win 30, you’d absolutely take it now. I get more obsessed with performances. Good performances and losing are acceptable, bad performances and losing are definitely not.

“Losing back to back (games) are a nightmare. We tried not to have that in the Championship because all of a sudden, the belief the lads have starts to wane. But we don’t get too high on wins either and think we’ve got it sussed.

“After the midweek cup game at Doncaster, maybe subconsciously some of the lads thought this is going to be alright again.

“That is not how football is and if they are going to learn that lesson, I’d rather they learn it now than over Christmas when you have four games in so many days.”

Late check: Rotherham captain Richard Wood. Picture: Tony Johnson

On the Millers being viewed as a prized side to beat, Warne acknowledged: “I can see us being a scalp from where we were in the league last year and always putting a committed team out.

“There are some enormous clubs in this division and if we are bracketed with them, we must be doing something right.”

Shane Ferguson (foot) will miss a second successive game tonight, while Warne will make a ‘judgment call’ on the fitness of Richard Wood (calf) and Joe Mattock (hamstring).

Last six games: Lincoln LLWLWW; Rotherham LWLWWL

Referee: P Wright (Merseyside).