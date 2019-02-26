Live updates from funeral of Manchester United coach Eric Harrison as David Beckham arrives

David Beckham and Gary Neville arrive at the funeral of Eric Harrison.
Preparations are underway for the funeral of Eric Harrison at Halifax Minster.

Around 1,000 people are expected to attend the service, at which Sir Alex Ferguson will give a eulogy.

The funeral of Eric Harrison will be held at Halifax Minster.

