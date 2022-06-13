The 25-year-old is now contracted at the League Club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Armstrong, who joined the club on a permanent basis from Salford City last summer, netted 14 times last term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He netted six times in his first eight appearances, earning League Two Player of the Month nominations in September from the PFA and SkyBet League Two.

Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong, pictured after signing his new deal. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

On signing his contract extension, Armstrong said: “When I first signed here last year, I knew it was somewhere I wanted to tie myself down to for a long time, so I’m over the moon that the gaffer (Simon Weaver) has shown his faith in me and offered me a long term contract.

“We want to show what we can do again like we did at the start of last season, we want to be up there challenging and trying and get out of this league and into League One which we are capable of doing.

“Personally I want to do better than last season and get back to the form I showed in the first half of the season.

“Myself and the team had started off really well and I had never felt more at home at a club.

“Even through the tough times we had towards the end of last season, I still really enjoyed playing which is a rarity, the lads here are great and the gaffer believed in me throughout so it was a 'no-brainer' to sign again.”