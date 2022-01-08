During the club’s epic era under Simon Weaver, there have been too many to mention over 12-and-a-half pretty memorable years, if truth be told.

You could not only write a book, but a couple of volumes on the subject.

It will surprise no-one that, just a week into 2022, Weaver has already recorded another feat.

Simon Weaver: Setting new milestones.

It came on Tuesday when the longest serving manager in football’s top-five tiers took charge of his 600th match.

A victory over Carlisle United in the EFL Trophy took the Sulphurites to within two matches of Wembley. A place which they know well, of course.

Weaver’s 601st game at the helm tomorrow also has the potential to be special.

Whatever happens at Kenilworth Road, Harrogate have already made history by reaching the third round of football’s most enduring domestic Cup competition for the first time.

It is not in their nature to sit around and admire the view.

Aside from a promotion within the EFL, a money-spinning FA Cup run and glamour tie is perhaps one of the few things remaining on Weaver’s ‘bucket list’ of achievements still to tick off.

It almost transpired just over nine years ago, only for Harrogate to lose out on penalties in a second-round replay against Hastings United, with the East Sussex outfit securing a round-three trip to Middlesbrough – a game which would have been worth around £300,000 to Harrogate.

For the present-day Harrogate, a historic progression to the last 32 would bring further kudos and boost their coffers. For Weaver, it is about the glory and challenge.

Weaver, whose side reached the third round following a dramatic win at Portsmouth – with Jack Diamond’s stoppage-time winner adding to the medley of magic moments during his time at the club – said: “Sunday is going to be a terrific challenge.

“We had never beaten League One opposition before the last round and managed to do that and have never played against Championship opposition, so it will be a great experience.

“It is what we want to keep doing. Breaking new ground and enjoying big moments.

“It was an amazing occasion at Portsmouth. Especially in the dying minutes when we had chance after chance and then finally broke through. Of course, we can draw a lot of confidence from it. It is another game where there’s nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

On many levels, tomorrow’s tie may look prosaic, but there is romance for the discerning eye.

It pits together two clubs who are living the dream in their respective divisions of the EFL.

Luton, a top-flight club back in 1992, were batting it out in the Conference to regain their Football League place a decade ago. It was not easy; there were tears and frustrations along the way.

They now reside at a level they historically know well.

Like Luton, Harrogate have filed their own compelling story in the past decade, with the potential for more chapters to come.

Weaver continued: “We go to Luton who have been on an amazing trajectory over the last few years, which is testament to their managers and group of players.

“It’ll be tough, but we have lads who are very aspirational and as a club, we want to set new targets and break through new ceilings.

“I’d expect it will be pretty hostile. It’s quite a tight ground and they will be baying for blood. But you never know..

“We could catch them where the atmosphere is a bit flat as their fans think they should roll over a team like Harrogate. Hopefully, we will spring a surprise.”