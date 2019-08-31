Luton Town v Huddersfield Town – Chelsea loanee Trevoh Chalobah to learn lessons from drop

Trevoh Chalobah has been tipped for the very top by interim Huddersfield Town head coach Mark Hudson but the midfielder insists that his focus is firmly on turning the Terriers’ fortunes.

The on-loan Chelsea player has been one of the brighter sparks in a dim opening to the campaign for Huddersfield.

Trevor Chalobah, left, was relegated with Ipswich last term but is hoping for better this season with Huddersfield. (Picture: Sportimage)

Hudson believes that Chalobah will “definitely” be a regular first-team player for the five-time Premier League champions at some point.

But the midfielder is not letting that talk distract him from the task at hand as Town head to Luton this afternoon aiming to add to their solitary league point.

“I know I am here from Chelsea, but when I am here I don’t think about Chelsea too much,” said Chalobah.

“This my club at the moment, the club I am playing for and the club I am going to give my all for. That is the aim, to play for Chelsea, but at this moment in time I want to get my games in and help Huddersfield progress as a club.”

Town are one of just two teams in the Championship without a win from their opening five games.

They sit second from bottom and are only kept from the foot of the table by goal difference.

Despite their frustrating start to the season, Chalobah insists Huddersfield are “fighting” to turn their fortunes around.

“We are fighting and trying to get that win for the fans because they do deserve it,” he added.

“We have shown in the past two games that if we keep playing well and finish our chances we will get our first win.”

Chalobah already has plenty of experience in the Championship, having played 43 times for Ipswich last season as the Tractor Boys were relegated to League One.

The Chelsea loanee is hoping to use that experience to help Huddersfield climb out of the drop zone.

“I learnt a lot last season, being in the relegation zone for most of the season,” continued Chalobah.

“It is important to stick together.

“There is a lot I can take from that and bring into this team.

“For me, I just want to perform and give my all every game. That is what we all should do. I think if we all do that, we will get the results.”

The 20-year-old scored his first goal for Town in their 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City last Wednesday and added: “It meant a lot.

“That was one of my targets for this season; to get goals.

“Hopefully, I can get many more.”