Magic of the FA Cup? It still can’t conjure top tie for Yorkshire

YORKSHIRE football is still awaiting its first glamour tie of this season’s FA Cup after another low-key draw, for the fourth round.

Following on from seven of the county’s nine teams in the last round being drawn away to Football League opposition, last night’s draw again saw our sides miss out on facing the big guns.

Huddersfield Town, flying the White Rose flag among the elite this term, will host Birmingham City, while Middlesbrough are also at home, to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Hull City and Sheffield United both face Championship opposition on their own turf, as Nottingham Forest travel to the KCOM and Preston North End head to Bramall Lane.

Forest, who knocked out holders Arsenal – 13 times winners of the competition – in the shock of the third round, will be looking to emulate their 3-2 victory in the East Riding earlier this season.

Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, will host either Stevenage or Reading if new manager Jos Luhukay’s side can beat Carlisle United in next week’s third-round replay after Saturday’s tie finished goalless at Brunton Park.

‘Mouthwatering’ is most definitely a description that cannot be applied to such a list of upcoming ties.

But what the draw does represent is an excellent chance of a decent Yorkshire representation in the fifth round.

Elsewhere, the fabled ‘magic of the Cup’ was very much in the air for Yeovil Town and Newport County, conquerors of Bradford City and Leeds United respectively over the weekend, as the League Two duo landed dream ties on home soil

Yeovil will host Manchester United at Huish Park, while Rodney Park in south Wales is likely to be rocking once again for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur.

Michael Flynn, the former Bradford and Huddersfield midfielder now in charge of the Exiles, said: “I am absolutely buzzing about the draw. It is huge for the club and the players deserve it for their hard work. We can’t wait.”

As for Yeovil, the lowest-ranked side still in the competition, the clash with the Europa League champions will be their second in three years against the Red Devils.

United triumphed 2-0 at Huish Park in 2015 under Louis van Gaal.

Another League Two side Mansfield Town were handed a possible glamour tie on home soil. Having held Championship high-fliers Cardiff City to a goalless draw on Saturday, the Stags’ incentive for winning the replay is a possible clash with Manchester City.

Premier League champions Chelsea also face a replay after being held by Norwich City. The winners will host Newcastle United, while seven-time winners Liverpool welcome top-flight rivals West Bromwich Albion to Anfield.

Coventry City’s reward for ousting Stoke is a trip to League One outfit MK Dons as Notts County prepare to host either Wolverhampton Wanderers or Swansea City.

FA Cup 4th round draw

Liverpool v West Brom

Peterborough v Fleetwood or Leicester

Huddersfield v Birmingham

Notts County v Wolves or Swansea

Yeovil v Man Utd

Carlisle or Sheff Wed v Stevenage or Reading

Cardiff or Mansfield v Man City

MK Dons v Coventry

Millwall v Rochdale

Southampton v Watford

Middlesbrough v Brighton

Bournemouth or Wigan v Shrewsbury or West Ham

Hull v Nottm Forest

Newport v Tottenham

Norwich or Chelsea v Newcastle

Sheff Utd v Preston

Ties to be played over weekend of January 26-29