Manchester United sack manager Jose Mourinho

Manchester United have announced that Jose Mourinho has left the club after two-and-a-half years in charge.

A statement from the club said: “The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.

Jose Mourinho.

“A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.”

The news comes two days after United’s 3-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool, which left them 19 points behind the table-topping Reds in sixth place, and 11 points off the top four.

Mourinho took charge at United, succeeding Louis van Gaal, in the summer of 2016 and they won the Europa League and League Cup in their first season under the Portuguese.

The Red Devils then finished second in the Premier League last term, before making a troubled start to this season, winning only seven of 17 league games and being knocked out of the League Cup at home by Championship club Derby County.