Barnsley FC head coach Markus Schopp. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Iseka, who joined the club in early August from Toulouse, received his work permit during the international break on August 30, four days after fellow recent arrival and Belgian compatriot Oulare was informed by the Home Office that his visa had finally been processed.

But whereas Iseka’s fitness levels are such that he is now fit and ready to be involved at first-team level, former Standard Liege player Oulare still has work to do.

Schopp said: “With Aaron, we have a player who is definitely a big option from the first game right now and with Obbi, we still have a fitness situation to bring him onto a certain fitness level.

“This week, he has had certain things to do and when he is fit, he will be a really interesting player who will bring us a lot. But for that, we have to wait a bit more.”

Jordan Williams and Mads Andersen are still not back in training, although the former could return to training over the next week.

Andersen, outstanding last term, has yet to feature in the current campaign after being sidelined since injuring his knee in pre-season.

Influential forward Carlton Morris is also out with a knee problem sustained in the game against Coventry City on August 14 with the ex-Norwich City player expected to return next month.

Providing an update on Williams, Andersen and Morris, Schopp said: “Jordan is in a good way, but still does not train with the team. I guess he will join us over the next week.

“Mads is still in the process of getting fit. So I guess it will take a couple more weeks. But we hope to get him back as soon as possible.

“It is his first big injury, so we have to be careful.”

Specifically on Morris, he continued: “I guess it will be October or something like that., We are really happy it was not that bad, given how we felt at the beginning. But it is still an injury where we have to take care of him.