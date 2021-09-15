Markus Schopp hails 'awesome' Barnsley and their brilliant goalkeeper Brad Collins

PENALTY: Brad Collins was harshly deemed to have brought down Sam Surridge in the first half

Collins made a string of saves to end Stoke's 100 per cent home record this season in a game which ended in firey fashion with four late red cards, only one to a player.

"The efforts the lads brought was awesome," said Schopp, whose side went behind to Sam Surridge but equalised through a wonderful Cauley Woodrow free-kick.

"We knew it would be a big fight and sometimes we would have to be lucky but over 90 minutes it was a really good fight with a wall in the goal in Brad.

"We know we have good goalkeepers and the quality Brad has. It's so important to have a goalkeeper like him.

"It started with the penalty in the first half. In the second half most of the defence was okay but we knew we'd have to struggle a bit but it's good to know we have a goalkeeper like him. It's even more important to know we can fight to get a point or probably a bit more."

Collins denied Mario Vrancic from 12 yards, tipping his penalty onto the crossbar at the end of the first half, setting the tone for what was to come from him. It was a controversial penalty with Surridge apparently tripping himself as the goalkeeper approached.

"I didn't seen it but I got it from the analysts and it wasn't a penalty," said Schopp. "But it was such a stupid moment when we were in possession and we lost the ball. In the last game it was the same situation.

"It was a really important moment when we scored the free-kick and a terrible moment to concede a penalty. It was an important save and Brad did an awesome job today.

""It was important for Cauley that he got the goal because for a striker it's always important to get goals. It's good to know we have guys at both ends who can make a difference."

Tommy Smith was sent off for a lunging tackle at Claudio Gomes after 85 minutes but it was nothing compared to stoppage time when Stoke coaches Dean Holden and Rory Delap were red-carded, along with Barnsley's Joe Laumann.

"It was 1-1 and a coach from the other team (Holden) was in my coaching zone (technical area) and then he attacked me," explained Schopp. "It was all about the starting point.

"I think you'll see it on the clips.

"I think it all started with the red card (for Smith). They were a bit angry with the situation. The ref gave a red card and you have to accept it.

"He wanted to take the ball as fast as possible but he can't do anything in my area."

A Football Association charge for bth clubs seems inevitable after the unseemly brawl featuring most of the players which followed.