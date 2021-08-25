Barnsley's George Miller pictured in action in the recent Carabao Cup tie at Bolton. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The former Middlesbrough player, who joined the Reds in January, 2019, has struggled to make an impression during his time at Oakwell, with his first full start arriving in the Carabao Cup tie at hometown club Bolton earlier this month.

Miller, 23, caught the eye in an unaccustomed role on the right as opposed to his usual role up front and his contribution was not lost upon Schopp and provided him with food for thought as to whether he will be part of his squad this season - or moved out on loan.

On Miller, who has also spent time in Yorkshire on loan at Bradford City and had a temporary stint at Scunthorpe United in 2020-21, Schopp said: “George (usually) only plays as a very offensive player.

"To be honest, right now, we have a bunch of offensive players.

"It is a situation where we have to figure out which player probably has the ability and quality to give us something in a different role and he is unbelievably fast and knows what he can do when he is running with the ball.