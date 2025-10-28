Martin O'Neill admits shock at Celtic return just 10 days after Ilkley Literature Festival
The 73-year-old – who was interviewed in The Yorkshire Post 10 days ago promoting his book at the Ilkley Literature Festival – will take charge on an interim basis alongside former player Shaun Maloney following Brendan Rodgers’ sudden departure.
Celtic announced on Monday night that Rodgers had “tendered his resignation”, while principal shareholder Dermot Desmond delivered a scathing statement, accusing the 52-year-old of stoking division.
Rodgers won 11 trophies over two spells but leaves with Celtic eight points adrift of William Hill Premiership leaders Hearts ahead of Wednesday’s fixtures, which see Falkirk visit Parkhead.
O’Neill revealed on TalkSPORT that he had been “shocked” to receive a call from Desmond on Monday offering him a job.
The former Republic of Ireland manager, who won seven trophies in five years at Celtic Park, added: “I took a gasp of breath and thought, is this real or surreal?
“So it’s difficult really to turn down somebody who gave you the job in the first place when he had really some great options a way back 25 years ago.
“So from that viewpoint, maybe by the time that I pulled myself off the floor, I probably thought then maybe I should do it.
“Interim does mean that to me. Absolutely. It’s really as simple as that. Celtic are looking for – I would have assumed – a young coach who has a proven ability and would be wanting to pull the club forward now.
“I suppose if I was a Celtic fan, I would absolutely see it.
“I had a super time there. It was an absolute privilege to have managed them before. My time had gone. I can’t emphasise this enough.
"This is short term.”