MATCH HIGHLIGHTS - How Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City settled for share of points at Hillsborough

MICHAEl DAWSON’S last-gasp leveller for Hull City could have kept Leonid Slutsky in a job as they drew 2-2 in the Sky Bet Championship at Hillsborough.

The Russian has been on the brink at the Tigers for the last 10 days and his position looked like being even more precarious after Gary Hooper’s second-half double for the Owls overturned Fraizer Campbell’s early goal.

But in the fifth minute of six added on, Hull, who had shown no second-half ambition, threw a ball into the box and an unmarked Dawson rolled the ball home at the far post.

Whether it will be enough to keep Slutsky in his job remains to be seen, but the result will do little to ease the pressure on Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal, even though his side are now seven unbeaten.

