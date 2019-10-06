Matt Crooks and Michael Smith in at the double for Rotherham United

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne saw his Millers back to their best as they ended the unbeaten run of Mark Robins’s Coventry City in style.

Matt Crooks struck twice for Rotherham, either side of two penalties from the recalled Michael Smith as the Millers proved rampant against their former player and manager’s side.

Coventry captain Kyle McFadzean gave away both spot-kicks as well as being sent off.

“To win 4-0 at home against a really good team who haven’t lost all season in the league, collecting an average of two points a game, is a great result,” said Warne.

“Most of the things that could go right, did. We were really pleased. I think we’ve been really good in most games, in periods, but not in entireties.

“Coventry are a really good footballing side. They went down 10 men – I hate playing against 10 men – and they still created some chances.”

Warne decided to recall Smith and support him with Crooks and the move paid dividends.

The hosts were in front after 13 minutes as Crooks’s header was too powerful for Marko Marosi.

The lead was doubled in the 19th minute when Smith fired home from the spot after he had been tripped by Marosi following a short pass from McFadzean.​

Rotherham added a third in the 58th minute when Smith netted his second penalty, conceded by McFadzean, who was sent off after bringing down Crooks.​​

Another mix-up led to Rotherham’s fourth goal in the 75th, Crooks poking home after Michael Rose switched off in possesion.

Rotherham United: Iversen, Olosunde, Ihiekwe, Wood, Mattock, Barlaser (MacDonald 73), Lindsay, Wiles, Crooks, Hastie (Morris 79), Smith (Ladapo 83). Unused substitutes: Jones, Price, Robertson, Lamy.

Coventry City: Marosi, Dabo, McFadzean, Hyam, Mason, O’Hare, Walsh (Kelly 56), Shipley, Kastaneer (Bakayoko 56), Godden, Hiwula (Rose 61). Unused substitutes: Watson, Wilson, Westbrooke, McCallum.

Referee: D Handley (Lancashire).