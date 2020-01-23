Matty Blair hoping to offer Doncaster Rovers a different dynamic

Being injured since September has allowed Matty Blair to observe Doncaster Rovers’ progress under Darren Moore, and the winger could see the upturn in their results coming.

Even after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Coventry City, Rovers travel to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Friday having won four of their last six League One matches.

Blair, who returned from groin surgery against Bristol Rovers earlier this month, says it is payback for their fine-tuning.

“I’ve been in the treatment room, then working with the physios but I’ve always wanted to have a look over,” said Blair.

“The fans can probably see it on a Saturday, but I see it every day in training that the lads are understanding their positions – and exactly where each other is going.

“I did a lot of commentary when I was out injured and people were talking about the results but performances were the most impressive thing for me. People were saying we couldn’t score goals but the chances we were creating, it was a lot, not just the odd one or two.

“The fact we’re keeping clean sheets doesn’t surprise me either because our defensive structure is spot on.

“Even in the period where we weren’t picking up the wins, I thought we were on to something really quite special again.”

Blair could make his first start since surgery with Kieran Sadlier out with concussion.

“Unfortunately Sads has come off (against Coventry) with a broken nose and a little bit concussed”, said Moore. “Rakish Bingham or Matty Blair could come into that role.”

Progress in the transfer market is frustratingly elusive, but Blair is hoping he can freshen the squad himself.

“It would be nice to get bodies in to give us that boost and a bit of freshness,” he admitted. “I wouldn’t say we need them, as such, but a few fresh faces would give us a different dynamic.

“There’s no need to panic because when you do that you make rash decisions you could, later on, regret.

“Hopefully, the manager will think, ‘Matty Blair can offer something different, have a joke with the lads but be serious in getting down to work’.

“I think I’m probably more hungry now than I ever have been.”