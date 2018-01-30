Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday stalemate leaves rival bosses yearning for goals

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY boss Jos Luhukay was left the more satisfied with a point at Middlesbrough - even if it was the third league game in a row since he took over that his team registered a goalless draw.

Opposite number Tony Pulis was, by contrast, left frustrated at the Riverside again having failed to oversee a home win in the Championship since taking over on Boxing Day.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay. Picture: Steve Ellis

Middlesbrough, who have fired blanks in four of his five home dates so far, wasted numerous chances and missed out on an opportunity to reduce the gap to the top six to a point.

But Luhukay was satisifed that after an initial early wobble, his side were more than deserving of a share of the points come the end of 90 minutes.

“I think we had problems in the beginning for the first ten minutes on the left side, we had a problem with Adama Traore and his speed,” said Luhukay.

“After ten minutes we came into the game better. We played good football and good combinations. We didn’t make the good decisions in the final 30 metres and that was our problem in the first half.

“In the second half we lost the ball too much. We had three or four situations where Middlesbrough could have scored.

“We have to live with this draw and now recover and try to win our next home game on Saturday. We didn’t create many chances.”

Pulis said he hoped that Middlesbrough’s strikers would join the “party” sooner rather than later.

“It’s disappointing because it is another game where we have played, created six or seven clear-cut chances to score goals where we haven’t,” said Pulis.

FRUSTRATED: Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

“That’s three or four games I have been involved in where we have thrown points away, and even against Brighton in the cup.

“The club has invested a lot of money in the forward line this year, the players at this club, we need them to come to the party.

“We look strong enough at the back, we looked creative enough, play good football at times, get lots of crosses into the box, and we get in to that final third a lot. We need them to be on the end of things of creating something out of nothing for themselves.”