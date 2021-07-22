Middlesbrough close in on Rotherham star, Ex-Hull City player targeted by Liverpool

For Yorkshire’s EFL clubs, we’re a matter of days away from the resumption of league action, and there are plenty of deals still out there to be struck.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has been quick to emphasise just how difficult things have been in the market this summer, however.

Speaking recently, he said: “It’s been the strangest one (summer window).

“There has been a lack of movement from the top. Maybe because of the Euros, maybe because of Covid.

“The whole filtering down of players hasn’t seemed to have happened. There hasn’t been loads of big loans yet.

“Even when Charlie Wyke went to Wigan, it didn’t happen at the start of the off-season, it took forever; the same with (Stephen) Humphrys going to Wigan. Everything has taken so long. Some of the big (League One) clubs go in for one player but also another five.

“You speak to the agent of one of those six and it’s: ‘Well, we’re linked to another club and the player really wants to go there.’ Everything has taken longer.

“Maybe everyone was enjoying the Euros or maybe the Premier League clubs haven’t wanted to loan out players yet because all their best players have been on international duty.

“It has been harder this year to add strength to my squad than in any other year.”

We’ve gathered the best of this afternoon’s Football League transfer speculation below…

1. Forest knocked back in Flemming efforts Nottingham Forest have had three bids turned down by Fortuna Sittard for Zian Flemming. (Voetbal Primeur)

2. Sunderland want Gabriel Sunderland are the latest club to register an interest in Nottingham Forest defender Jordan Gabriel. Blackpool are also keen on re-signing their 20/21 loanee. (Football Insider)

3. Tangerines keen on Embleton Blackpool are keen to buy Elliot Embleton from Sunderland, although the clubs are said to be some way apart in their valuation of the midfielder, who has just a year remaining on his current deal at The Stadium of Light. (The Sun)

4. Baggies eye McGoldrick West Brom are lining up a move for Sheffield United forward David McGoldrick. The Midlands outfit are in the market for a proven striker at Championship level ahead of the new season. (Football Insider)