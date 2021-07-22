Middlesbrough close in on Rotherham star, Ex-Hull City player targeted by Liverpool
With July drawing to a close, the transfer window is really starting to heat up.
For Yorkshire’s EFL clubs, we’re a matter of days away from the resumption of league action, and there are plenty of deals still out there to be struck.
Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has been quick to emphasise just how difficult things have been in the market this summer, however.
Speaking recently, he said: “It’s been the strangest one (summer window).
“There has been a lack of movement from the top. Maybe because of the Euros, maybe because of Covid.
“The whole filtering down of players hasn’t seemed to have happened. There hasn’t been loads of big loans yet.
“Even when Charlie Wyke went to Wigan, it didn’t happen at the start of the off-season, it took forever; the same with (Stephen) Humphrys going to Wigan. Everything has taken so long. Some of the big (League One) clubs go in for one player but also another five.
“You speak to the agent of one of those six and it’s: ‘Well, we’re linked to another club and the player really wants to go there.’ Everything has taken longer.
“Maybe everyone was enjoying the Euros or maybe the Premier League clubs haven’t wanted to loan out players yet because all their best players have been on international duty.
“It has been harder this year to add strength to my squad than in any other year.”
We’ve gathered the best of this afternoon’s Football League transfer speculation below…