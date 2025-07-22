Middlesbrough confirm departure of Leeds United promotion hero with emotional farewell statement
A product of the Leeds youth system, Howson become a hometown hero at Elland Road and helped the Whites escape League One in 2010.
He went on to thrive at Norwich City, playing a key role as the Canaries reached the Premier League.
Howson returned to Yorkshire in 2017, joining Middlesbrough during the reign of Garry Monk. He has been an excellent servant to the club, amassing over 300 appearances.
However, following the expiry of his contract, the 37-year-old has not been offered fresh terms at the Riverside.
Middlesbrough confirm Jonny Howson exit
In a statement, Middlesbrough said: “Jonny Howson has played his final game for MFC. The long-serving former captain was out of contract at the end of last season and has not been offered a new deal by the club.
“The 37-year-old spent eight years on Teesside and made 341 appearances, scoring 10 goals. He also clocked up his 750th career appearance against Plymouth Argyle at the Riverside last season.
“Despite joining as an attacking midfielder, Jonny featured more prominently in a number of other roles, including midfield anchor, central defender and right-back.
“Signed by Garry Monk in the summer of 2017, Jonny also served under Tony Pulis, Jonathan Woodgate, Neil Warnock, Chris Wilder and Michael Carrick.
“His versatility and composure were a joy to behold and as club captain he led by example. MFC would like to thank Jonny for his wonderful service, commitment and dedication, and wish him all the very best for the future.
“Jonny will return to the Riverside in the coming months to say farewell to the supporters.”
What the future may hold for Jonny Howson
It now remains to be seen what the future holds for Howson, who is known in footballing circles as a consummate professional.
His reputation would suggest he will have options, although he may well decide he does not want to continue playing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.