Middlesbrough defender Aden Flint set for Cardiff City move

MIDDLESBROUGH centre-half Aden Flint is poised to join Championship rivals Cardiff City - in a deal which could rise to £6m.

The 29-year-old, who joined the Teessiders from Bristol City for a £7m fee last summer, is to undergo a medical with the Bluebirds ahead of a move to the South Wales.

Cardiff are to pay an initial fee of £4m, which could potential rise to £6m.

Mindful of the requirements of Financial Fair Play (FFP), Boro are one of several teams who are cutting their cloth in the transfer market and adopting a prudent approach to incoming business.

The club have made just one signing so far in the close season, in the shape of former goalkeeper Tomas Meijas, who has arrived as back-up to first-choice custodian Darren Randolph.

Flint is likely to replace Bruno Manga at Cardiff, with the Bluebirds having accepted a £3m bid from French side Guingamp.