Middlesbrough expected to confirm appointment of Jonathan Woodgate shortly

MIDDLESBROUGH are poised to confirm their new manager within the next couple of days - with Jonathan Woodgate widely expected to be handed the position.

National reports on Tuesday night suggested that the 39-year-old will take over at his hometown club after further talks at the club's Rockcliffe training base earlier in the day following an initial interview three weeks ago.

The ex-Boro, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Real Madrid and England defender, on the coaching staff at Boro, is expected to be joined by former Riverside Stadium assistant Steve Round, who spent a successful spell on Teesside as Steve McClaren's deputy in the early to mid noughties.

Among likely to be among the coaching staff is Woodgate's former Leeds team-mate Robbie Keane, who is currently part of the Republic of Ireland coaching staff.

Meanwhile, Leo Percovich is being lined up for a return to Boro as goalkeeping coach, after working in the role under Aitor Karanka and Steve Agnew for a four-year stint before leaving in the summer of 2017.

The Uruguayan has reportedly flew in for talks from South America.

The name of Woodgate has consistently been at the forefront of the betting to succeed Tony Pulis following the Welshman's departure just under a month ago.

The Teessider is known to be widely regarded in the corridors of power at the Riverside with his coaching philosophy and vision for Boro's future having impressed the club hierarchy - who are now likely to hand him his first senior managerial role in football.