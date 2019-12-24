Adrian Bevington is leaving Middlesbrough as manager Jonathan Woodgate waits on striker

MIDDLESBROUGH are to part company with head of recruitment operations Adrian Bevington, who will officially leave his position at the end of this month.

Teesside-raised Bevington, a former managing director of Club England with the Football Association, has been working in his role for the past 18 months.

Boro have issued a statement but are refusing to comment further on the matter at this stage.

A club statement read: “Middlesbrough can confirm that head of recruitment operations Adrian Bevington will part company with the club at the end of the month.”

Bevington added: “It has been a pleasure to work with (chairman) Steve Gibson, (chief executive officer) Neil Bausor and everyone at the club. I would like to wish Jonathan Woodgate, his staff, the players and supporters every success in the future.”

CEO Bausor continued: “On behalf of everyone at the club I would like to thank Adrian for his work over the past 18 months and wish him well for the future.”

Meanwhile, Woodgate has confirmed that top-scorer Britt Assombalonga (ankle) remains a doubt for the game with Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day.

The £15m striker has missed the club’s last two matches.

The Boro chief said: “We have Anfernee Dijksteel, George Friend, Darren Randolph and Ryan Shotton out and Britt is only 50-50, as well as having Paddy McNair and Marcus Browne suspended. Hopefully there will be nothing new,”