Barcelona spend £15m on Martin Braithwaite, a player who showed 'astonishing disrespect' to Middlesbrough FC

THE PHRASE Mes Que Un Club has a particular relevance for new Barcelona signing - and former Middlesbrough forward - Martin Braithwaite.

Barcelona's storied history is woven into the fabric of Catalunya and Catalan separatism from mainland Spain, so much so that the gigantic motto of Barca is imprinted into the seating at the Camp Nou.

Tony Pulis in his time as Middlesbrough manager.

The English translation of 'more than a club' neatly fits into Braithwaite's time on Teesside - which was also a story of separatism and all about himself. More than a club, all about self..

After briefly showing glimpses of class following his big-money move to the club from Toulouse in the summer of 2017, the Danish international effectively downed tools upon the arrival of Tony Pulis.

The Welshman's time at Boro may have been chequered, but one thing that Boro supporters agreed upon was his assessment of Braithwaite, who has completed a sensational move to Barca from Leganes.

Braithwaite was loaned out to Bordeaux in the second half of 2017-18 and after a brief spell back at the Riverside Stadium in the following season, he headed back out on loan to Leganes ahead of a permanent move there in the summer of 2019.

Despite his talents - when he could be bothered at any rate - there was little love lost for him on Teesside.

His petulant outbursts chimed with those from the likes of Fabrizio Ravanelli, Emerson and Paul Merson before him, with Pulis rightfully questioning his attitude and his application.

Put simply Boro were short-changed by the stroppy and demanding Dane.

Speaking at the time, Pulis said: “As a manager, you have got to accept you are going to get criticism from players. But this club spent an absolute fortune getting Braithwaite.

“On two occasions when I have been here, he actually went to the press and said the one thing he does not want to do is leave as he wants to help us get promoted.

“He is the highest earning Championship player I have ever worked with. When I was at West Brom in the Premier League, I do not think there were many players earning as much as what Braithwaite was earning.

“The disrespect he has shown the area and the football club is astonishing for someone who has taken so much out of this club and given so much for so less back.

“For a person who has come out and said he has got his heart and soul in this football club and within 36 hours, is then going in and seeing the chief executive and asking him (if) can he leave, I think it just shows what Martin is all about.”

Quite, Tony, quite..