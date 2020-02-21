Barnsley v Middlesbrough - Boro need to draw on recent history in relegation rematch

HE MAY still be firmly bracketed as a ‘rookie’ in terms of his dug-out career, but Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate has at least been here before.

Some eighty-seven days ago to be precise ahead of Boro’s previous meeting with Barnsley.

Barnsley's Jacob Brown sent tumbling by Boro's Marc Bola in terrible conditions back in November (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Inclement weather ravaged the Riverside Stadium on a wet and wild November night, with the conditions forecast to be pretty unpleasant in today’s reverse fixture.

Woodgate will be pinning his hopes on there being more similarities when the action unfolds on the pitch.

Boro went into their late autumnal meeting with Barnsley on the back of a ten-match winless league sequence, which was ended by virtue of a scruffy 1-0 win.

How Woodgate would take that again, with dissent among Boro supporters in danger of flaring up again on the back of a seven-match league run without a victory which stretches back to New Year’s Day.

Now, much like at the back end of November, the spectre of relegation is a significant concern on Teesside and will be a prime concern among their near 4,000 travelling contingent today.

On Boro’s plunge in fortunes after a dramatic upturn over the festive season, Woodgate insisted: “It is not complacency. Complacency kills you to be honest and I do not want my players to get like that.

“And we have not been ‘reeled back in’. We are right in the relegation battle and we always have been.

“We did not start the season off well and at one point we were in a relegation place, but we dug ourselves out of it and I have got no doubt we can go that again.

“Even when we were 10 points clear we were never out of it. I never thought that.”

Boro have won just once on their past seven league visits to Oakwell.