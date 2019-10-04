Birmingham City v Middlesbrough: Jonathan Woodgate will tough it out

JONATHAN WOODGATE may have been oblivious to talk of Hurricane Lorenzo this week, but he is bracing himself for the elements nevertheless.

Woodgate’s start to his managerial career at hometown club Middlesbrough has been problematic; even a touch turbulent, but the 39-year-old is prepared to tough it out in the hope of brighter times ahead.

Woodgate has revealed that some wise words from Preston counterpart Alex Neil after Tuesday’s 1-1 draw has provided some welcome perspective.

He said: “I always look at it, it is not how you start, it is how you finish.

“I was chatting to Alex after the game and he said last year they had five points after ten games.

“It was obviously a difficult situation for him, but it is important you ride it out, stay together as a club and the fans stay together and they remain patient.

“I know at times it is difficult for them, but that is what you need.”

