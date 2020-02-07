Brentford v Middlesbrough – Boro plan to enjoy last orders

IF any set of travelling supporters are likely to lament Brentford’s move from Griffin Park at the end of the season, it is Middlesbrough’s.

The Teessiders’ final visit to this London venue today will be tinged with reminiscence and a touch of regret.

It may be famous in footballing circles for being the only ground to have a pub on each corner, but for Boro, Griffin Park’s warm hospitable welcome is nothing to do with a pre-match beverage.

The Bees have not beaten Boro in their past seven appointments on home soil and the sold-out away end this afternoon will be hoping that tradition continues as they bid the ground farewell.

But for head coach Jonathan Woodgate, he is loathe to indulge in any such statistics.

At the start of the season, Woodgate quickly labelled the Londoners as firm promotion contenders, with the second-half evidence from his side’s 2-1 Riverside loss in early-season reinforcing that opinion.

Woodgate, whose side are without a win in six matches in all competitions, said: “I said after the second game of the season that Brentford would be there or thereabouts and I knew they would be because of the players they have got and the style they play.

“They also have a really successful recruitment team and they have £68m from players they have bought and sold in the last few years. They are doing a really good job.

“But in that first half (against Brentford), I thought we were exceptional.

“Okay, in the second half, they were very good. But we have improved in different areas of the pitch and are getting better.

“But if you look at the squad, it is still young in areas. Now the injured players are coming back and we are becoming a bit more experienced and it is good.”

Should Boro require a spot of further inspiration, it should arrive in the fact that they upset the odds to claim similarly eye-catching victories in recent trips to two strong sides in West Bromwich and Preston.

A win in the capital would certainly equal those feats, given the Londoners’ prowess on home soil.

Woodgate, who has a few welcome selection dilemmas with deadline-day signings Ravel Morrison and Harold Moukoudi in the mix this afternoon, added: “Every team has found it really difficult.

“We will have to come up with a game-plan to try and win the game as we did against Preston and West Brom.”