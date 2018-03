Have your say

Middlesbrough travel to Brentford knowing they need a result to keep hold of their top-six status in the Championship.

Sheffield United, Bristol City and Preston are all breathing down Boro's neck, with just nine games remaining.

Boro defender Dani Ayala will be given chance to prove his fitness in recovery from a groin injury.

Captain Grant Leadbitter is back in the squad after serving a ban and recovering from a hamstring problem.

Team news to come...