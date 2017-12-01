Bristol City v Middlesbrough: Garry Monk issues fresh challenge to Gestede

MENTION December to Middlesbrough supporters and they are likely to recall their last two Championship campaigns with particular fondness.

In their past ten second-tier matches in the festive month – encompassing spells in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons – Boro have lost just once, while being victorious on seven occasions.

In a frustrating, underwhelming season which has flattered to deceive thus far, how everyone connected with the club would relish some choice figures stacking up again for the Teessiders and more especially Garry Monk.

An unsatisfactory campaign has seen Boro, despite seemingly a mass of squad options, fail to nail down their first-choice line-up, with issues prevalent at the back and in midfield in a side which has struggled to cultivate an indentity in terms of playing style.

Palpably, Boro have also toiled against teams in the division’s top half, losing to Wolves, Cardiff, Leeds United and Derby County and posting just one win, a fortuitous one against Sheffield United.

With back-to-back games coming up against play-off candidates Bristol City and Ipswich this month, alongside a trip to Sheffield Wednesday on December 23, Monk will need no reminding of the need for the statistic to be shredded if faith in him is to be maintained by the club’s support.

It may have been a long week for Boro on the back of their sobering weekend loss to Derby, but the return to the fray of fit-again targetman Rudy Gestede has afforded Monk a chink of light and a potential option should he decide to switch to 4-4-2.

Monk said: “It is especially good to have Rudy back because of the way he was playing before he got injured. He was playing very well, and contributing really well to the team.

“It is for Rudy to fight to get back into the team now.”