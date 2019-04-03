Business as usual for under-fire Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis

UNDER-FIRE Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis insists he has no issue with angry sections of home supporters who called for his dismissal late on in Tuesday night’s 1-0 home loss to Bristol City.

Boro passed up the chance of returning to the Championship play-off positions following their fifth successive defeat - the club’s worst run of second-tier form in just over six years since February 2013.

With seven matches of the season to go, Pulis’ eighth-placed side trail Aston Villa, the team occupying the final play-off position, by two points.

READ MORE – Match report – Boro’s slide continues after fedeat to Bristol City

Boro hold just a two-point lead over in-form Sheffield Wednesday and are four points clear of Hull City, who both still harbour outside hopes of breaking into the top six.

The Tigers visit the Riverside to face Boro, who have lost their last four home matches, on Saturday week.

On the growing sense of disquiet from fans, Pulis said: “I will never criticise supporters. They pay their money and are custodians of this football club for the time you are given.

“I have been in this position before. I do not determine my job; that is up to Steve (Gibson - chairman).

“He will always make the best decision for this football club, he has always done that.

“I will just keep going. You get on with your job and do your job to the best of your ability.

Middlesbrough's Aden Flint (right) and Jordan Hugill (left) show their frustration on Tuesday night. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA.

“I am disappointed for the lads because they kept going. We had 23 shots at goal and 17 on Saturday and that is forty shots in two games.

I do not think I had that at Stoke for a season - never mind two games.

“The lads need a break.”