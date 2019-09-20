Cardiff City v Middlesbrough – Shadow of Neil Warnock over the Boro

NEIL WARNOCK’s reputation as Middlesbrough’s managerial nemesis precedes him.

The veteran’s record during an epic dug-out career stands the test of time, with his list of games featuring just four defeats against Boro – not bad when you consider that he has been a league manager for 33 years.

All told, the Teessiders have lost 11 of their last 16 matches to a Warnock-managed side.

Respect has still endured over the years between himself and widely-respected Boro chairman Steve Gibson, with Warnock famously revealing that Gibson texted him to pass on grudging congratulations after a last-gaspwin for Rotherham at Boro’s expense in March, 2016.

Starting out on his managerial journey, Jonathan Woodgate has also been quick to pay tribute to the longevity and sagacity of Warnock, who believes that the young Boro chief should count his blessings that he has a strong chairman in Gibson behind him.

On Woodgate’s move into management, Cardiff chief Warnock, who knocked Boro out of the play-offs with Notts County in 1991, added: “He has got some good people and a great chairman, one of the best in the league.

“What Jonathan wishes he has got is someone like himself playing, he was a great player.

“I would imagine he has seen a lot more top end games than myself and I am sure he has got his own opinions on what he is looking for.

“They (Boro) always have been a steady club. We have always looked forward to the games.”

Given the record that Warnock boasts, it is no surprise that he relishes those meetings so much.

Today’s game sees Aden Flint renew acquaintances with his former club after moving to South Wales for an initial £4m, but another ex-Boro player in Lee Tomlin is a doubt after being involved in a car crash last week.