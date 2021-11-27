Two excellent goals in the first half from Duncan Watmore put the visitors 2-0 up in a first half which they totally controlled.

Boro had chances to increase their lead on the restart, with Huddersfield also coming more into the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts pulled one back deep in stoppage time when Lewis O'Brien's near-post shot hit a combination of Onel Hernandez and Scott Daniels before creeping into the net, but a 2-1 loss was very flattering on the hosts.

Chris Wilder.

Wilder said: "The team has always got to be the star of the show.

"This is why I explained it after the game. In that way of playing, as I want it to be, players will do something that catches the eye. Just as good as Duncan Watmore's finish for the second was the ball through from Crooksy (Matt Crooks).

"Whether it's a big moment to score a goal or a big block or save, it's a big moment that players produce.

"The team was good today, and it has been. From Saturday into Tuesday and obviously today.

"It's been a long week and at times quite difficult. The first two games, performance wise, deserved better but it was the correct result today.

"It's been difficult because you have three games quickly with a new manager coming to the football club, there's a lot to chuck at the players. But the way we played, especially in the first half, was good and encouraging.

"We talk about where I want us to be in terms of conditioning and matching the first half to the second half, but I thought our shape was good. We limited a team that has been playing well to virtually nothing.

"We should do better before the goal, Onel plays the ball down the side but gets caught. They counter and then it's an own-goal off the back of that.

"I thought we were pretty comfortable in and out of possession. First half was good, we dominated the game. Second half, they have to come out and do something. Our shape was good, apart from the last bit."

On two-goal Watmore, he added: "He's a good kid, as they all are.

"We've talked about it, the attitude of the group is spot on.

"Sometimes when you go into a club it's not just the results, it's the personalities, the atmosphere, the environment is not together, but this is definitely a together group which makes it a lot easier for us.

"Duncan has been excellent. He had a whack the other night but him and Andy (Andraz Sporar) were good at the top of the pitch. They had to be, we talked about it before, we need a bit more out of them in terms of play and the bit at the end.

"It's disappointing Andy didn't get a goal because his general all-round play was good.