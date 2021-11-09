Chris Wilder on working with a director of football for the first time at Middlesbrough FC

Middlesbrough FC manager Chris Wilder. Picture courtesy of MFC.

Wilder, who left Sheffield United in March - with significant issues between himself and owner Prince Abdullah known to have contributed to his departure - will work closely with football supremo Kieran Scott, chief executive Neil Bausor and chairman Steve Gibson.

His desire to work alongside one of the most respected owners in the game in Gibson played a big part in his decision to join the club, allied to the long-standing owners' ambition to propel the Teessiders back to the Premier League where the club enjoyed memorable days in the Nineties and Noughties.

And Wilder insists there will be complete alignment at the top between himself, Gibson, Scott and Bausor.

He said: “Straightaway (I wanted to come to the club). I have known the history of the football club, the character and the people of the area that support the club. As a lot of people in the game will tell you, the relationship between the owner and the manager is so important.

“You talk about chairmen and reputations in the game and the standing of the owner (Gibson) in the game is a solid one and he lets you get on and manage in a structure that he has put together.

“I know there is a lot of talk about me wanting to absolutely run everything. Well, that is absolute nonsense. I just want to work with good people who have the same vision and ideas and that’s how I see a football club running.

“Steve and Kieran Scott, who has been brought in as director of football and Neil Bausor, the chief executive, are all on the same page with that going forward.”

On working with a director of football for the first time, he added: “For me, they are just titles. Whether it is a chief exec, a chairman/chief exec or a chairman, they are all titles and in terms of our relationship, the reason I have been chosen as the new Middlesbrough manager is because they like what I have done in the past and my work. Whether it is personality, the way my team has played or what I have done previously, there is obviously a reason why they wanted me and vice versa.”

Wilder takes over a Boro side whose form has been patchy this season, but he believes that the Teessiders are among a host of teams who have a realistic chance of finishing in the top six if they show consistency - and he is not writing off their promotion chances.

He said: “There are some teams at the top who we can safely say are the favourites unless the wheels fall off, which can happen. But they are in really good positions.

“But below that, it is as open as it has ever been, possibly from third down to sixth. The situation recently saw you (Boro) win three games and you put yourself up to sixth and then you lose a couple and find yourself down to 14th.

“It is a very inconsistent league and it is about finding that consistency in performance, results and a structure in and and out of possession and hopefully we can win some games.