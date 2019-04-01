Downing back to aid Middlesbrough after contract issue

Stewart Downing could return to the Middlesbrough starting line-up for Tuesday’s clash with Bristol City as the Teessiders aim to keep their ailing play-off hopes alive.

Downing had been left on the bench after it was revealed one more start would trigger an automatic one-year contract extension - but he has reportedly now come to an arrangement with the club.

It is time to stick your chest out and have a right go. Tony Pulis

The former England international’s return would be a major boost to boss Tony Pulis whose side have now lost four Championship games in a row and fallen below their opponents in the play-off hunt.

Pulis said: “We’ve got a game in hand and it is a massive game for us.

“It is time to stick your chest out and have a right go. They’re a good group of lads and they’ll keep going.

“The important thing now is to show that character because we need to get a result and get on a run.”