Ex-Manchester United midfielder among favourites for Middlesbrough job as Premier League manager addresses links to vacant position

The 41-year-old played over 300 times for Manchester United after joining the club from Tottenham Hotspur. He won several Premier League titles as well as the Champions League in 2008.

He won two of three games during a short spell as caretaker manager at Old Trafford in 2021 and was capped 34 times by England.

Former Watford and Forest Green Rovers manager Rob Edwards has been the favourite for the job since Chris Wilder’s sacking.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Manchester United Coach Michael Carrick celebrates at the end of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on December 2, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, interim Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil has ruled himself out of the running for the position.

Reports on the south coast claimed Boro would make an approach for the Cherries boss but The Yorkshire Post reported on Wednesday the club would not make a formal approach for ex-Middlesbrough captain, with Bournemouth determined to keep hold of their caretaker.

“Middlesbrough is a fantastic club, firstly. I loved my time there,” said O’Neil.

“They’ve got a great owner. But as I’ve said a million times, I’m really happy at Bournemouth.

“I love the place and I’m really comfortable with the situation as it is right now.”

O’Neil admitted to purposely getting booked while playing for Middlesbrough in 2009 so he could watch the Masters golf tournament during the subsequent suspension.

Next Middlesbrough manager odds (correct as of 11.20am, October 7, 2022)

Rob Edwards – 8/11

Michael Carrick – 5/1

Carlos Corberan – 6/1

Leo Percovich – 6/1

Steve Cooper – 8/1

Mark Robins – 12/1

Sean Dyche – 14/1

Andre Villas-Boas – 16/1

Daniel Farke – 16/1

