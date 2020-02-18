Ex-Middlesbrough man linked with shock move to Champions League giants, Former Hull City defender announces retirement - Championship gossip

As we head into the final few months of the Championship season, the narrative continues to twist and turn, as the race for promotion and battle for relegation look set to go right down to the wire.

Last weekend, just one of the top seven sides managed to win, while a number of sides at the bottom end of the table picked up some precious points. Here's all the latest news and transfer gossip from the Championship...

Luton Town boss Graeme Jones has claimed his squads unwavering belief has been pivotal to their recent improvement, with six points in two games giving the Hatters a fighting chance of avoiding relegation. (Luton Today)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has suggested that he's "tried everything" to turn around his side's dire run of form, and claimed that one morale-boosting win could be all they need to get back on track. (Sheffield Star)

Ex-West Brom midfielder Nigel Quashie has claimed that the Baggies will need to sign "at least eight" new players to stand a chance of surviving in the Premier League next season, should they earn promotion. (Football League World)

Former Middlesbrough forward Martin Braithwaite, now of Leganes, has been linked with a stunning move to Barcelona, as La Liga's champions look to snap up an emergency signing this month. (Sport Witness)

Ex-Hull City and Birmingham City defender Liam Ridgewell has announced his retirement from professional football. He was a League Cup winner with the Blues back in 2011, and won eight England U21 caps. (Southern Echo)

Pundit Michael Brown has suggested that Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips' minimum release clause is "significantly greater" than the previously reported fee of £20m, amid speculation of top tier interest. (Daily Express)

Ex-Leeds United man Noel Whelan has slammed the club for not looking to loan Sheffield United's Callum Robinson in January. He scored his first goal on his temporary spell with West Brom last weekend. (Football Insider)

According to Turkish media reports, Reading forward Mo Barrow has walked out on his loan club Denizlispor, after a dispute over unpaid wages with the Super Lig side. (Fanatik)

Millwall new boy Mason Bennett has claimed he's been pleasantly surprised with the quality of the squad since joining on loan, arguing that the side is just as strong as his parent club Derby County. (London News Online)