Fixtures 2019-20 – Middlesbrough head to Championship newcomers Luton Town for opener

JONATHAN WOODGATE’S Middlesbrough will open up the new EFL season with a trip to Kenilworth Road to face promoted Luton Town on Friday, August 2.

Brentford are the first visitors to the Riverside Stadium on August 10 and Boro visit Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn on August 17.

September sees the Teessiders welcome Sheffield Wednesday on September 28 - with Boro ending the season at Hillsborough on May 2.

A midweek trip to Huddersfield awaits on October 23 and Boro welcome Hull on November 23 before entertaining Barnsley four days later.

A Boxing Day home game with Huddersfield awaits with Boro starting 2020 with a New Year’s Day trip to Preston.

Boro journey to Oakwell on February 22 before welcoming Leeds United four days later.

Woodgate’s side head down the east coast to Hull on March 21 and their Easter games sees them visit Millwall on Good Friday before hosting Bristol City three days later.

Boro’s final home game of the season is against Neil Warnock’s Cardiff on April 25.

Fixtures ...

Fri Aug 2 Luton Town A

Sat Aug 10 Brentford H

Sat Aug 17 Blackburn Rovers A

Tue Aug 20 Wigan Athletic H

Sat Aug 24 Millwall H

Sat Aug 31 Bristol City A

Sat Sep 4 Reading H

Sat Sep 21 Carfiff A

Sat Sep 28 Sheffield Wednesday H

Tue Oct 1 Preston North End H

Sat Oct 5 Birmingham City A

Tue Oct 19 West Bromwich Albion H

Wed Oct 23 Huddersfield Town A

Sat Oct 26 Fulham H

Sat Nov 2 Derby County A

Sat Nov 9 Queens Park Rangers A

Sat Nov 23 Hull City H

Wed Nov 27 Barnsley H

Sat Nov 30 Leeds United A

Sat Dec 7 Charlton Athletic H

Tue Dec 10 Nottingham Forest A

Sat Dec 14 Swansea City A

Sat Dec 21 Stoke City H

Thu Dec 26 Huddersfield Town H

Sun Dec 29 West Bromwich Albion A

Wed Jan 1 Preston North End A

Sat Jan 11 Derby County H

Sat Jan 18 Fulham A

Sat Jan 25 Birmingham City H

Sat Feb 1 Blackburn Rovers H

Sat Feb 8 Brentford A

Tue Feb 11 Wigan Athletic A

Sat Feb 15 Luton Town H

Sat Feb 22 Barnsley A

Wed Feb 26 Leeds United H

Sat Mar 7 Charlton Athletic A

Wed Mar 18 Stoke City A

Sat Mar 21 Hull City A

Sat Apr 4 Queens Park Rangers H

Fri Apr 10 Millwall A

Mon Apr 13 Bristol City H

Sat Apr 18 Reading A

Sat Apr 25 Cardiff City H

SatMay 2 Sheffield Wednesday A